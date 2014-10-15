Oct 15 Grupa Jaguar SA

* Says Jacek Wieczorkowski decreases his stake in company to 36.44 percent (or 442,260 shares) from 40.55 percent (or 492,260 shares)

* Says Jacek Wieczorkowski sold 50,000 of the company's shares