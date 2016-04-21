BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
(Refiles to remove the word "embargoed" from headline)
MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte, the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, on Thursday reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter profit compared to the same period a year earlier.
Profit at the bank, which is the biggest in the country that still has Mexican owners, rose to 4.462 billion pesos ($258 million). Banorte said its loan book, excluding bad loans, grew to 533.6 billion pesos.
($1 = 17.29 pesos at end-March) (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise