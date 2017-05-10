SAO PAULO May 10 Colombian pharmaceutical firm
Biotoscana Investments SA and some shareholders filed a request
to list depositary receipts in Brazil, adding to the busiest
wave of equity offerings in four years in Latin America's
largest economy.
Biotoscana plans to offer new stock in the offering of
so-called BDRs, according to documentation filed with Brazil's
securities industry watchdog CVM. Shareholders including funds
run by U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp as well as
individuals Robert Friedlander and Roberto Luiz Guttmann have
also filed to sell Biotoscana BDRs in the offering, the document
said.
Biotoscana hired the investment-banking units of JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Grupo BTG Pactual SA to
lead the transaction.
