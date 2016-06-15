By Tatiana Bautzer and Ana Mano
| SAO PAULO, June 15
SAO PAULO, June 15 Grupo Bom Jesus, a Brazilian
grains producer that filed for bankruptcy protection last month,
is considering selling a minority stake to an investor to help
reduce 2.6 billion reais ($746 million) in debt, according to a
source with direct knowledge of the plans.
Any attempt to sell a stake would be tied to an ongoing debt
restructuring plan, the source said, adding that the investment
banking unit of one of Bom Jesus' 28 lenders will probably
oversee the process. The source requested anonymity because the
talks are private.
Rondonópolis, Mato Grosso-based Bom Jesus is operating under
court protection after failing to agree on an out-of-court
restructuring with creditors led by Banco Santander Brasil SA
, a second source said.
A Rondonópolis judge approved the company's request for
bankruptcy protection on June 8.
Another way to raise cash would be selling some of the grain
processor's 240,000 hectares (593,100 acres) in land to
potential investors, the first source said.
The government is considering revoking a 2010 law forbidding
foreign purchases of Brazilian land, the source said.
Bom Jesus is the latest major grain producer to receive
court protection this year, as Brazil's harshest recession in
eight decades and rising borrowing costs magnified the woes of
companies that took on heavy debts to expand in recent years.
The company must present a formal restructuring proposal by
Aug. 4, the first source said.
Bom Jesus officials were not immediately available for
comment.
The company's projected earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known
as EBITDA, is 400 million reais, according to the first source.
Bom Jesus wants to reduce debt to the equivalent of 2.5
times EBITDA from about 6.5 times currently, the first source
said.
Suppliers and bank creditors including Banco Votorantim SA,
Bank of China Ltd's Brazilian unit and Banco Pan SA
sped up the bankruptcy filing when they began
blocking accounts and foreclosing on collateral.
The lenders declined to comment.
According to documents seen by Reuters, about $71 million
owed to creditors such as Credit Suisse Group AG, Grupo
BTG Pactual SA and Rabobank NA will have
to be renegotiated out of court because they are not subject to
the bankruptcy protection procedures.
According to the sources, Bom Jesus hired São Paulo-based
restructuring shop Pantalica Partners as financial adviser on
the restructuring.
($1 = 3.4874 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Jeffrey Benkoe)