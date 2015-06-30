MEXICO CITY, June 30 Mexican conglomerate Grupo Carso, which is controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Spanish builder FCC to work together on projects in the Americas, but not in Mexico.

Carso gave no finiancial details of the agreement.

Carso operates energy, infrastructure and retail businesses. Shares in the company were down 0.36 percent at 64.39 pesos ($4.12) in early trading.

($1 = 15.6399 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)