MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported on Friday second quarter profits of $626 million dollars, down from $641 million in the same period a year ago.

The company said revenues for the April-June period were $2.5 billion, compared to $2.6 billion in the same period in 2011.

