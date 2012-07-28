BRIEF-Honeywell and Seeq announce collaboration
Honeywell and Seeq collaborate to help industrial customers become safer, more efficient and more reliable
MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported on Friday second quarter profits of $626 million dollars, down from $641 million in the same period a year ago.
The company said revenues for the April-June period were $2.5 billion, compared to $2.6 billion in the same period in 2011.
(Reporting By Ioan Grillo; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* Molson Coors reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* ADDvantage Technologies announces financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2017