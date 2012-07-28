(Adds detail)

MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported on Friday second quarter profits of $626 million dollars, down from $641 million in the same period a year ago.

The company said revenues for the April-June period were $2.5 billion, compared to $2.6 billion in the same period in 2011.

The drop in profits stemmed from losses due to currency changes, it said.

The peso weakened against the dollar during the second quarter in Mexico, increasing the cost of dollar denominated debt.

Grupo Mexico shares closed up 4.6 percent on Friday at 38.63 pesos hours before the results were published.

