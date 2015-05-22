(Adds details on investment, ownership structure)
MEXICO CITY May 22 Mexican mining, transport
and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico plans to
raise between 13.7 billion and 16 billion pesos ($1.05 billion)
in the initial public offering (IPO) of its rail unit ITM,
according to an analyst presentation.
The company plans to price the share offer in the fourth
week of June, the presentation, given to analysts earlier this
month and reviewed by Reuters on Friday, showed.
A company spokeswoman did not immediately confirm what was
in the presentation.
The money raised in the IPO will be used to fund the
expansion of its rail network and investment in upgrading its
locomotive and rail cars.
Grupo Mexico said at the end of April it hoped to raise
around $1.3 billion with the offer.
The miner owns 75 percent of the rail unit, while the rest
is owned by Carlos Slim's industrial conglomerate Grupo Carso
and his private equity fund Sinca Inbursa, the
presentation showed.
Grupo Mexico will hold a shareholder meeting on May 26 to
approve the IPO, the presentation showed.
($1 = 15.2624 Mexican pesos)
