MEXICO CITY, March 25 Mexican mining, transport
and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico is hoping to raise $1.3
billion from an initial public offering of its ITM rail unit, a
senior company executive said on Wednesday.
The company still hopes to list in the first half of the
year, and expects the offering to be in high demand, Ferromex
Chief Executive Rogelio Velez said.
Ferromex is the main railroad of ITM, and Mexico's largest.
Grupo Mexico controls 75 percent of ITM, and Mexican billionaire
Carlos Slim controls the rest.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)