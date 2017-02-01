(Adds details from filing)
MEXICO CITY Feb 1 Mexican mining, rail, and
infrastructure company Grupo Mexico swung to
profitability in the fourth quarter, boosted by a lower tax
payment.
Grupo Mexico, one of the world's largest
copper producers, reported a net profit of $95.9 million between
October and December, compared with a net loss of $17.1 million
in the same quarter in 2015.
Revenue rose 3.5 percent to $2.1 billion, on increased
production of copper and gold at the company's Buenavista mine
in northern Mexico.
Even so, the company said volatility in the price of metals
and rising inflation could have a negative impact on results in
the future.
After a record year of copper production, the company said
it expected 2017 production to be slightly lower.
Shares in the company were up 1.5 percent in morning trading
at 63.49 pesos per share.
($1 = 20.64 pesos on Dec. 30)
(Reporting by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Alan Crosby)