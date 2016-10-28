BRIEF-Endo's restructuring actions to reduce workforce by nearly 90 full-time positions
* Endo announces actions to drive greater efficiency and business alignment
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican miner and infrastructure group Grupo Mexico said on Friday the long-delayed initial public offering of its rail unit was not viable right now, but the company would look at the situation again in the first quarter of 2017.
"We will analyze again in the first quarter of 2017," a company executive said in a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* FCA US LLC announced that it will make average profit sharing payments of $5,000 to eligible uaw-represented employees
* Clozels and investor Maag each stand to gain around $1.5 bln