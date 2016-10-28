MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican miner and infrastructure group Grupo Mexico said on Friday the long-delayed initial public offering of its rail unit was not viable right now, but the company would look at the situation again in the first quarter of 2017.

"We will analyze again in the first quarter of 2017," a company executive said in a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)