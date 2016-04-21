BRIEF-Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
SAO PAULO, April 21 Brazilian construction company Grupo OAS said its creditors would take over its 24.5 percent stake in infrastructure company Invepar as part of a restructuring plan.
OAS's shares of Invepar will be transferred to SPE Credores by the end of the day on May 31, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Grupo OAS filed for bankruptcy protection in a São Paulo court last year to restructure 8 billion reais ($2.3 billion) in debt owed by nine units.
The bankruptcy petition came after Grupo OAS struggled with the impact of a corruption probe at government-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA and other state companies that limited access to financing.
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
* Pinnacle Financial Partners obtains regulatory approvals to acquire BNC Bancorp