SAO PAULO Oct 8 TIM Participações SA
, Brazil's second-largest wireless carrier, said it
hired Banco Bradesco SA to evaluate "strategic
alternatives," but denied the mandate included bidding for rival
Grupo Oi SA.
In a securities filing on Wednesday, TIM said assistance
from financial consultancies "does not constitute a mandate for
the evaluation of an offer to buy Oi." Reuters reported on Oct.
3 that TIM had hired Bradesco to consider a full or partial
acquisition of Oi.
Bradesco acted as one of TIM's advisers in its failed bid
for GVT Participações SA, the Brazilian broadband provider
acquired by Spain's Telefonica SA a few weeks ago.
Shares of TIM shed 1.2 percent to 11.78 reais, while
preferred shares of Oi dropped 2.6 percent to 1.61
reais in early Wednesday trading in São Paulo.
The filing comes as speculation mounts that TIM and Oi could
be consolidation targets in one of the world's largest and most
competitive telecommunications markets. In August, Oi gave a
broad mandate to local investment-banking firm Grupo BTG Pactual
SA to study a potential takeover of TIM.
Mexico's America Movil has said it would be
interested in partnering with Oi to bid for TIM. TIM's parent
company, Telecom Italia SpA denied it is considering
the acquisition of Oi, as suggested by several media reports in
recent weeks.
