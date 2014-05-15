(Adds info from conference call, analyst quote, share reaction)
SAO PAULO May 15 Grupo Oi SA,
Brazil's biggest fixed-line phone company, reported a 13 percent
drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday as higher financial
expenses weighed on its bottom line.
Oi earned 227.5 million reais ($103.6 million) in the
quarter, compared with 262.3 million reais a year earlier,
according to a securities filing.
Financial expenses rose 57.1 percent on an annual basis to
1.2 billion reais due to higher debt levels, an increase in
interest rates, and the depreciation of Brazil's currency, the
real, against the dollar.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, rose 37.5 percent to 2.95 billion reais, boosted
by the sale of cellular towers, which raised 1.3 billion reais.
The company plans to sell another 1,500 to 2,000 cell towers
in the "medium-term," Chief Executive Officer Zeinal Bava said
on a conference call with analysts on Thursday.
Shares of Grupo Oi sank 5 percent to 1.88 reais in early Sao
Paulo trading and are down over 47 percent this year.
"While we believe Oi's management can improve operations,
cash flows should turn positive only in 2016," Citi analyst
Lucio Aldworth wrote in a client note.
Net revenue fell 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 6.88
billion reais.
Oi spent the first quarter preparing for a nearly $4 billion
share sale as part of its planned merger with Portugal Telecom
SGPS SA.
Many banks' equity research desks declined to give
first-quarter earnings estimates for Oi, citing rules barring
such forecasts while engaged in an investment banking
transaction with the company.
($1 = 2.20 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Roberta Vilas Boas; Writing by Asher Levine;
Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Nick Zieminski)