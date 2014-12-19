Dec 18 Grupo Tavex SA :

* Said on Thursday reached agreement to sell its business in Mexico and United States

* Values transaction at around 44 million euros ($54 million)

* Sale covers units Tavemex SA de CV, Industrial Textil de PueblaSA de CV, Tavex InmobiliariaSA de CV, Tavex USA Inc. as well as industrial plants in Puebla and Tlaxcala, Mexico

* Said sale price is lower than suggested previously by Banco Santander as a result of delisting offer made for Tavex by Ayuspe Empreendimentos e Participacoes

