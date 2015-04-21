BRIEF-New Flyer posts Q4 earnings per share $0.68
* New Flyer announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
MEXICO CITY, April 20 The president and chief executive of U.S. cable network operator Discovery Communications, David Zaslav, will be nominated to join the board of directors at broadcaster Televisa , the Mexican company said on Monday.
Shareholders will vote on the nomination on April 29, Televisa said, just days after the company announced it would be putting forward Jon Feltheimer, Chief Executive of Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, to join its board.
Televisa, controlled by Emilio Azcarraga, is the dominant player in Mexican broadcasting. The company is seeking to replace board members who stood down last year. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Anand Basu)
* New Flyer announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
March 23 Gold prices on Thursday held below a 3-week peak hit in the prior session, as the dollar recovered from seven-week lows and markets looked to see if U.S. President Donald Trump could push through a healthcare bill. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,245.80 per ounce by 0048 GMT. On Wednesday, it touched its strongest since Feb. 28 at $1,251.26. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,246. * The dollar index