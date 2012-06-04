(Adds details on the deal)

June 4 Grupo AeroMexico said it received $65 million from Delta Air Lines Inc in exchange for a 4 percent stake in Mexico's largest airline, after regulators cleared the deal.

The Mexican Federal Competition Commission (CFC) authorized Delta Air Lines to purchase 30.2 million AeroMexico shares at 31 pesos each, the Mexican company said.

Delta Air Lines had said last year that it would acquire a stake in the Mexican carrier for about $65 million.

Delta is expanding ties in emerging markets as a skittish economy crimps activity in Europe and the United States.

AeroMexico increased its market share after rival Mexicana ceased operations before filing for bankruptcy in 2010.

The agreement will deepen the existing commercial alliance between the airlines and link Delta's network more closely to Mexico. Delta will also take a seat on the AeroMexico board, AeroMexico added.

Delta shares were down 11 percent at $10.20 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. AeroMexico shares were down 1 percent at 20.13 pesos in local trading in Mexico.