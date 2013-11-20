BRIEF-Talend SA files for secondary offering of up to $75 mln
* Files for secondary offering of up to $75.0 million - sec filing
Nov 19 (Reuters) -: * Oma : Santander raises to buy from hold; target price to 54 pesos
from 40.80 pesos * Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB de CV : Santander raises target price to 181 pesos from 165.10 pesos; rating hold * Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico : Santander raises to hold from underperform; target to 79 pesos from 70.40 pesos
BERLIN, March 7 Germany's defence ministry on Tuesday told lawmakers it would not complete a contract with European weapons maker MBDA for a multi-billion euro missile defence system during the current legislative period as planned, ministry sources said.
* Jetblue airways corp - entered into an agreement to implement an accelerated share repurchase program - sec filing