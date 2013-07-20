BRIEF-Yuexiu Property Feb contracted sales about RMB1.32 bln
* February 2017, value of company's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.321 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA, July 19 Colombia's largest banking conglomerate, Grupo Aval, said on Friday it would pay $490 million to buy the Panamanian operations of Spain's BBVA bank.
In a regulatory filing, Aval said the 100 percent stake it would buy in BBVA Panama was subject to government approval, and would be made via its subsidiary Leasing Bogota S.A. Panama.
BBVA Panama has around $2 billion in assets, according to Grupo Aval's filing.
In late June, Grupo Aval bought Grupo Financiero Reformador in Guatemala for $411 million, a transaction carried out via its Central American subsidiary BAC Credomatic. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Helen Murphy and Eric Beech)
* February 2017, value of company's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.321 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 Centrica Storage Ltd on Friday received approval from energy regulator Ofgem to reduce the minimum capacity of the Rough gas storage facility, Britain's largest, to zero for the 2017/2018 storage year, it said.
* Expected that a decrease of not less than 60% in profit attributable to shareholders for year ended 31 December 2016