BOGOTA, July 19 Colombia's largest banking conglomerate, Grupo Aval, said on Friday it would pay $490 million to buy the Panamanian operations of Spain's BBVA bank.

In a regulatory filing, Aval said the 100 percent stake it would buy in BBVA Panama was subject to government approval, and would be made via its subsidiary Leasing Bogota S.A. Panama.

BBVA Panama has around $2 billion in assets, according to Grupo Aval's filing.

In late June, Grupo Aval bought Grupo Financiero Reformador in Guatemala for $411 million, a transaction carried out via its Central American subsidiary BAC Credomatic. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Helen Murphy and Eric Beech)