Sept 8 Grupo Aval, Colombia's largest banking conglomerate, said it expects to raise $1.1 billion through an initial public offering in the United States.

The group said it expects to list its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AVAL".

It listed JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs as underwriters for the IPO. (1.usa.gov/Yq7H6v) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)