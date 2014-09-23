Japan's Nikkei edges down, set for weekly drop
* Land deal scandal caps upside in Japanese equities - analysts
Sept 23 Colombian banking group Grupo Aval SA raised $1.1 billion after its U.S. initial public offering was priced at $13.50 per American Depositary Share.
The company said it was selling 81.48 million ADSs in the offering.
Each ADS represents 20 preferred shares. They are due to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker "AVAL."
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co, Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC are underwriting the offering. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Antitrust measures announced last week that would split up Carlos Slim's America Movil and open its fixed line network to competition may help Mexico's dominant telecommunications provider reduce labor costs, according to a labor union spokesman.
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.