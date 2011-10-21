BRIEF-Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections
WASHINGTON Oct 21 The Justice Department said on Friday that it would approve Grupo Bimbo's (BIMBOA.MX) and BBU Inc's purchase of Sara Lee's SLE.N U.S. fresh bakery business on condition of divestitures in several cities.
Mexico's Grupo Bimbo controls BBU Inc, which owns brands like Arnold, Oroweat and Brownberry. In order to complete the deal, BBU or Sara Lee will have to sell brands in four California cities; Kansas City, Kansas; Oklahoma City, and the Harrisburg and Scranton areas of Pennsylvania.
Sara Lee is in the process of splitting into two companies, one focused on North American meat brands and one focused on international coffee and tea brands. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
OSLO/LONDON, Feb 6 The pace of consolidation in the crisis-hit shipping industry accelerated on Monday after three of Norway's biggest offshore oil industry service vessel (OSV) operators announced plans to merge to create one of the biggest fleets in the sector.
* Virtus total return fund and zweig fund announce proposed merger