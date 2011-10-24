* Bimbo plans $1 bln of U.S. investments over five years
* Mexico's Bimbo eyes $150 mln in synergies through 2014
(Adds details from news conference)
By Tomas Sarmiento
MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, one
of the world's biggest bakers, said its acquisition of Sara Lee
bakeries in the United States will help boost group revenues by
more than a quarter, but saw modest sales growth ahead.
The U.S. Justice Department last Friday approved Bimbo's
purchase of Sara Lee Corp's SLE.N fresh bakery units in the
United States on the condition that Bimbo sell some brands
where it already has a strong U.S. presence.
Grupo Bimbo will spend $1 billion over the next five years
on its U.S. unit Bimbo Bakeries USA, Chief Executive Daniel
Servitje said on Monday in a conference call.
Alongside the U.S. acquisition, Bimbo also picked up Sara
Lee's operations in Spain and Portugal as well as buying
Argentine baker Alimentos Fargo in September.
"In sales terms these three acquisitions will increase the
group's sales by 27 percent on an annualized basis," Servitje
told reporters at a news conference.
Bimbo's sales reached 117 billion pesos ($8.8 billion) in
2010 and the company is expected to file third quarter earnings
this week.
But Servitje said conditions in the world's biggest economy
were tough.
"We will be growing in the low single digits," Servitje
said of the sales outlook for the United States.
Bimbo said it would save some $150 million through 2014 as
it combined existing operations in the United States with Sara
Lee units.
Shares in Bimbo (BIMBOA.MX) rose 0.91 percent to 27.68
pesos on Monday.
"We continue to believe that this deal represents a value
creation opportunity that is only partially priced into (Bimbo
stock)," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a report. Deutsche
Bank has a 32 peso target price.
Because of the divestitures required by the U.S. Justice
Department, Bimbo's purchase price for Sara Lee bakeries
dropped to $709 million, including assumed debt. It had
previously been valued at $959 million.
Bimbo Bakeries USA owns the Arnold, Oroweat and Brownberry
brands, among others.
As a condition of the deal, Sara Lee brands must be sold in
four California cities; the Kansas City area; Oklahoma City;
and the Harrisburg and Scranton areas of Pennsylvania.
Bimbo's Chief Financial Officer Guillermo Quiroz said that
Sara Lee's pension plan liabilities had already been taken into
account in the purchase price.
($1 = 13.3590)
(Additional reporting by Dave Graham and Michael O'Boyle)