By Tomas Sarmiento

MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, one of the world's biggest bakers, said its acquisition of Sara Lee bakeries in the United States will help boost group revenues by more than a quarter, but saw modest sales growth ahead.

The U.S. Justice Department last Friday approved Bimbo's purchase of Sara Lee Corp's SLE.N fresh bakery units in the United States on the condition that Bimbo sell some brands where it already has a strong U.S. presence.

Grupo Bimbo will spend $1 billion over the next five years on its U.S. unit Bimbo Bakeries USA, Chief Executive Daniel Servitje said on Monday in a conference call.

Alongside the U.S. acquisition, Bimbo also picked up Sara Lee's operations in Spain and Portugal as well as buying Argentine baker Alimentos Fargo in September.

"In sales terms these three acquisitions will increase the group's sales by 27 percent on an annualized basis," Servitje told reporters at a news conference.

Bimbo's sales reached 117 billion pesos ($8.8 billion) in 2010 and the company is expected to file third quarter earnings this week.

But Servitje said conditions in the world's biggest economy were tough.

"We will be growing in the low single digits," Servitje said of the sales outlook for the United States.

Bimbo said it would save some $150 million through 2014 as it combined existing operations in the United States with Sara Lee units.

Shares in Bimbo (BIMBOA.MX) rose 0.91 percent to 27.68 pesos on Monday.

"We continue to believe that this deal represents a value creation opportunity that is only partially priced into (Bimbo stock)," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a report. Deutsche Bank has a 32 peso target price.

Because of the divestitures required by the U.S. Justice Department, Bimbo's purchase price for Sara Lee bakeries dropped to $709 million, including assumed debt. It had previously been valued at $959 million.

Bimbo Bakeries USA owns the Arnold, Oroweat and Brownberry brands, among others.

As a condition of the deal, Sara Lee brands must be sold in four California cities; the Kansas City area; Oklahoma City; and the Harrisburg and Scranton areas of Pennsylvania.

Bimbo's Chief Financial Officer Guillermo Quiroz said that Sara Lee's pension plan liabilities had already been taken into account in the purchase price. ($1 = 13.3590) (Additional reporting by Dave Graham and Michael O'Boyle)