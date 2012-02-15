Feb 15 Leading Argentine banking
conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia
reported on Wednesday a bigger fourth-quarter net
profit of 355.1 million pesos ($82.5 million), up 87 percent
from the same period a year before.
The net profit beat market expectations. A Reuters poll of
four analysts had put the company's net at an average of
277.8 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 270
million to 283 million pesos.
The group's main affiliate, Banco Galicia, posted a
fourth-quarter profit of 359 million pesos, up from a profit of
197.8 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement to
the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.
($1 = 4.3055 pesos on Dec. 31)
(Reporting By Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)