* Grupo Galicia Q3 net profit more than doubles
* Result mainly due to income from group's main unit
Nov 9 Leading Argentine banking conglomerate
Grupo Financiero Galicia (GFG.BA) (GGAL.O) reported a
third-quarter net profit of 275.2 million pesos ($63 million)
on Wednesday, more than double the 121.2 million pesos it
earned a year earlier.
The net profit was slightly above market expectations. The
median estimate of four analysts in a Reuters poll was 242.9
million pesos, from a range of 241 million to 250 million
pesos.
The group's main unit, Banco Galicia GAL.BA, posted a
third-quarter net profit of 265.3 million pesos, compared with
137.8 million pesos a year earlier, the company said in a
statement to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.
The quarterly profit for Grupo Financiero Galicia "was
mainly attributable" Banco Galicia's results, the statement
said.
($1 = 4.4325 pesos on Sept. 30)
