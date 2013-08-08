BUENOS AIRES Aug 8 Argentina's leading banking
conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia said on
Thursday that its second-quarter net profit rose 6.7 percent to
361.8 million pesos ($67.2 million) from 339.1 million pesos in
the same 2012 period.
The figure came in above market expectations. A Reuters poll
of four analysts had forecast the quarterly net profit at a
median of 345.5 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 332
million to 346 million pesos.
In the first half of the year, the conglomerate reported a
net profit of 660.74 million pesos.
($1 = 5.3875 pesos as of June 30)
(Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz)