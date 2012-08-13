BUENOS AIRES Aug 13 Leading Argentine banking
conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia
reported on Monday a second-quarter net profit of 339.1 million
pesos ($74.9 million), up from 248.6 million pesos a year
earlier.
The net profit far surpassed market expectations. A Reuters
poll of four analysts had put the company's net at a median of
253 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 225 million to
289.9 million pesos.
The group's main affiliate, Banco Galicia, posted a
second-quarter net profit of 329.2 million pesos, up from 247.7
million in the year-earlier period, the company said in a
statement to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.