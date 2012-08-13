* Banco Galicia is biggest private Argentine bank

* Group benefits from increase in operating income

BUENOS AIRES Aug 13 Leading Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia said on Monday second-quarter net profit jumped 36 percent from a year earlier to 339.1 million pesos ($74.9 million).

The figure far surpassed market expectations. A Reuters poll of four analysts had put the company's net at a median of 253 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 225 million to 289.9 million pesos.

The big jump in quarterly net profit stemmed from "a significant increase in the volume of activity and the financial margin that improved operating income, more than offsetting the administrative expenses increase," the group said in a statement.

Grupo Galicia's net profit totaled 620.8 million pesos in the first half of this year. In the second quarter of 2011, its net was 248.6 million pesos.

The group's main affiliate, Banco Galicia, posted a second-quarter net profit of 329.2 million pesos, up from 247.7 million in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.

As of June 30, the bank's market share of loans to the private sector was 8.57 percent while its share of private-sector deposits was 8.70 percent. Banco Galicia is the biggest privately owned Argentine bank.