BUENOS AIRES May 9 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia reported on Thursday a first-quarter net profit of 298.9 million pesos (US$58.4 million), rising 6 percent from the year-earlier net of 281.7 million pesos.

The figure came in well below market expectations. A Reuters poll of four analysts had forecast the quarterly net profit at a median of 341.5 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 320 million to 355 million pesos.