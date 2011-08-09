BUENOS AIRES Aug 9 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia (GFG.BA) (GGAL.O) reported on Tuesday a second-quarter net profit of 248.6 million pesos ($58.2 million), compared with a 46.4 million pesos profit a year ago.

The net profit was above market expectations. A Reuters poll of four analysts put the company's net at a median of 229 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 224 million to 240 million pesos.

The group's main unit, Banco Galicia GAL.BA, posted a second-quarter profit of 247.7 million pesos, compared with a profit of 72.8 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange. ($1 = 4.2725 pesos on June 30) (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Carol Bishopric)