MEXICO CITY May 27 Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, a
Mexico City-based company which operates a chain of higher-end
hotels, intends to have a secondary public offering, the company
said on Friday.
The company plans to raise up to 1.725 billion pesos ($94
million), pending regulatory approval, according to a company
presentation on the Mexican stock exchange's website.
Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, which has a market capitalization
of around 2 billion pesos, will use the funds for future
acquisitions and unspecified capital expenditures, a draft
prospectus showed.
On Friday, company shares closed up 0.3 percent at 8.65
pesos per share.
A spokesman for the company could not immediately be reached
for comment.
($1 = 18.4465 pesos)
