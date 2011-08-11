* Grupo Mexico's holdings in GAP now at 24.5 pct

* Bid for airport operator mired in court

* CFO says GMexico does not want to operate GAP

* All of GAP's remaining shares would cost $1.7 bln (Adds quotes from Grupo Mexico CFO)

By Mica Rosenberg

MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 Copper mining giant Grupo Mexico raised its stake in Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) to nearly a quarter, even as its takeover bid languishes in court battles.

Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX), which runs mines in Mexico, Peru and the United States as well as Mexico's largest railroad, wants to expand its transportation business and has been buying shares in GAP since 2009.

"It is a company that we like, a sector that we have been interested in for a long time -- transportation and infrastructure. It is an industry that ... has a lot of future potential," Grupo Mexico's Chief Financial Officer Daniel Muniz told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

The mining company now owns 24.5 percent of all GAP shares, according to a Thursday U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Grupo Mexico said in June it wanted to buy more than 30 percent, pending regulatory approval. The offer triggered a law obligating Grupo Mexico to bid for all of GAP (GAPB.MX)(PAC.N).

That flies in the face of the airport company's internal bylaws that say no non-controlling shareholder can have a stake bigger than 10 percent, inflaming legal tensions.

Grupo Mexico sued GAP to change those rules and GAP shot back with an appeal to stop the takeover, potentially tying up the process for months. [ID:nN1E7731AP]

The bid has to be cleared by Mexico's banking commission and the transport ministry. Regulators say they cannot approve the bid until GAP's complaint is resolved.

CONTROLLING PARTNERS

GAP shares are divided into B series, available on the market, and BB shares -- 15 percent of the company --- that are only held by controlling partners and not publicly traded.

Grupo Mexico holds 28.8 percent of the B shares and a smaller percentage of the entire company.

The BB shares are owned by Aeropuertos Mexicanos del Pacifico (AMP), made up of Spanish and Mexican groups that are currently fighting for administrative control of GAP. But they say they are united against Grupo Mexico's proposed bid, which offers a maximum share price of 50 pesos. [ID:nN1E77212W]

At that price, to acquire 100 percent of the outstanding stock, Grupo Mexico would have to cough up $1.7 billion.

"If the offer is approved, that would be the maximum price, and we believe it should be approved because it is in the interest of the minority shareholders," Muniz said, adding they would offer a flat price for both B and BB shares. "It could be less (than 50 pesos)."

GAP stock closed up 0.75 percent on Thursday at 46.99 pesos per share.

Muniz said there are currently no banks involved in the proposed deal and the company has not spoken with other large shareholders listed in GAP's public filings, including major hedge fund Eton Park Capital.

If Grupo Mexico fails to gain more than 50 percent of GAP shares in its proposed offer, the company would reconsider. But Muniz insists Grupo Mexico, which owns no other airports, does not want to take the operational reins of GAP.

"We don't want to operate GAP, which has contracts with AMP. Our intention is to respect all of the terms and conditions of those contracts," Muniz said. ($1=12.04 pesos) (Additional reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Gary Hill)