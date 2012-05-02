UPDATE 4-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
(Corrects to dollars not pesos)
MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported a first-quarter profit of some $709 million on Wednesday, an increase from $524 million in the same quarter a year ago.
The company said revenues for the January-March period were $2.75 billion according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange, up around 9 percent from the first quarter of 2011. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
LONDON, Feb 15 World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.
* BHP customer "not too worried" over strike given ample stocks