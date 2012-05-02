(Corrects to dollars not pesos)

MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported a first-quarter profit of some $709 million on Wednesday, an increase from $524 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The company said revenues for the January-March period were $2.75 billion according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange, up around 9 percent from the first quarter of 2011. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Gary Hill)