MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 Mexican copper miner and
railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported a third-quarter net
profit of $693 million on Friday, up from the same quarter last
year on increased production at its largest mine.
In the July to September period last year, the company
earned $399 million, according to a statement filed to the
Mexican Stock Exchange.
Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX), which has copper mines in
Mexico, Peru and the U.S. Southwest, said revenues in the
period were $2.7 billion, up 32 percent from the third quarter
of 2010.
A nearly 15 percent rise in copper production by the mining
division, coupled with higher copper prices, helped boost
sales.
Grupo Mexico's massive Cananea mine near the U.S.-Mexico
border reopened last year after a court ended a three-year-long
strike by the national mining union.
The historic pit, where labor unrest in the early 1900s
helped spark the 1910 Mexican Revolution, has been renamed
"Buenavista del Cobre."
Earlier this month a Delaware court ordered Grupo Mexico to
pay $1.263 billion to its subsidiary Southern Copper Corp
(SCCO.N) over a 2004 merger deal that went sour.
Southern Copper shareholders sued Grupo Mexico, claiming
the parent company obligated to overpay for another company
unit, Minera Mexico. [ID:nN1E79G0CD]
Grupo Mexico said it will appeal the decision at Delaware's
supreme court.
Even if Grupo Mexico is forced to pay, the economic impact
would be blunted by the fact that it controls 80 percent of
Southern Copper, the statement said.
The company also reports its second quarter net profit in
peso terms, showing a net profit of 7.5 billion pesos, up
nearly 15 percent from the same period a year ago. Revenues in
peso terms for the July to September period were 33.8 billion
pesos.
