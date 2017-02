MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) expects its U.S. mining unit Asarco will be able to increase copper output to 280,000 tonnes by 2016, its chief financial officer told investors on a conference call on Monday.

Grupo Mexico pulled Asarco from bankruptcy in 2009 and has been ramping up its activity since then.

Chief Financial Officer Daniel Muniz said Grupo Mexico has a capital expenditure plan for Asarco of around $400 million between now and 2016. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg)