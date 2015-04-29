Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexican mining, transport and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico plans to launch the initial public offering of its ITM rail unit as soon as market conditions allow, the company said on Wednesday.
"On the IPO, we continue to plan on placing the IPO as soon as possible, and as soon as we're ready and market conditions are appropriate," Rogelio Velez, chief executive officer of Ferromex, the main railroad of ITM, told a conference call.
At the end of the last quarter, the company said it hoped to list the ITM rail unit by the first half of this year. The company expects to raise $1.3 billion with the offering. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
SHANGHAI, April 6 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd will pay $960 million for a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, the Canadian miner said in a press release on Thursday.
* Barrick announces strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold