MEXICO CITY, July 30 Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico said on Thursday that it was looking at partnering up with companies to bid in the second phase of Mexico's first round of oil field auctions.

"We are looking at joint ventures with strategic players, we've been working so far with companies to participate together," company executives said on a conference call.

The second phase of the so-called Round One tender will include five shallow water extraction blocks, and contracts are set to be awarded at the end of September. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Christine Murray)