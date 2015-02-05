MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexican miner and
infrastructure giant Grupo Mexico on Thursday said a possible
share offering of its rail unit could take place in the first
half of this year.
On Tuesday, Grupo Mexico said it was mulling a public
offering for about 15 percent of its rail unit, which has
benefited from Mexico's booming auto sector. On Wednesday,
Mexico's bourse said it had received a request from ITM, Grupo
Mexico's rail unit, for a mixed share offering on the exchange.
According to an analyst note, Grupo Mexico could expect to
make $660 million by listing 15 percent of its transport unit.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)