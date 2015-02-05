(Adds quote from Grupo Mexico CFO)
MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexican mining, transport and
infrastructure company Grupo Mexico is aiming for an initial
public offering of its railroad unit in the first half of this
year, a senior company executive said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Grupo Mexico said it was considering a public
offering for about 15 percent of its rail unit. The unit has
benefited from Mexico's booming auto sector, shuttling an
increasing number of Mexican-built cars north to the United
States.
Mexico's bourse said on Wednesday it had received a request
from ITM, Grupo Mexico's rail unit, for a mixed share offering
on the exchange.
Grupo Mexico Chief Financial Officer Daniel Muniz told
analysts on a Thursday conference call that the IPO would
definitely take place.
"Timing depends a little bit on the market, really, but we
can do it in the first half of the year," Muniz said. "That is
when we are targeting."
According to an analyst note, Grupo Mexico could expect to
make $660 million by listing 15 percent of its rail unit.
The company's shares were up 2.22 percent at 44.58 Mexican
pesos ($3) after the conference call.
($1 = 14.7337 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)