FOREX-Yen rises vs dollar and euro as U.S., China meeting looms
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit fell nearly 40 percent, compared to the year-earlier period.
Grupo Mexico posted a profit of $297 million for the three-month period, down from $485 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
* Pact acts as counterweight to new players like Uber (Adds details that Mercedes will have two years exclusivity before products can be sold to other companies, that Mercedes will still make conventional vehicles, that Mercedes has a team of 500 engineers on the project in Stuttgart and Silicon Valley)
* Dow up 0.12 pct, S&P and Nasdaq both down 0.02 pct (Updates prices, commentary, changes byline)