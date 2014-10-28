BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican metals miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit rose 12 percent.
The company reported a profit of $485 million, up from $434 million in the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency