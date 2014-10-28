BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican metals miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit rose 12 percent, as higher sales from its infrastructure and transport units offset falling metals prices.
The company reported a profit of $485 million, up from $434 million in the year-earlier period.
Revenue rose 5.7 percent to $2.459 billion helped by a broad pickup in freight traffic, particularly in the transport of beer and autos, on Grupo Mexico's rail network.
The company's infrastructure unit, which includes oil rigs and a highway project, reported that revenue more than doubled in the quarter to $190 million.
Revenue from mining, which makes up the bulk of Grupo Mexico's businesses, rose just 0.9 percent to $1.798 billion.
Grupo Mexico last month managed to avoid losing a concession to run one of the biggest copper mines in the world by bowing to government demands that it fund a multimillion-dollar cleanup of a toxic spill site in northern Mexico.
The company said it will create a $151 million clean-up fund after a leak released 40,000 cubic meters of mining acid into the Bacanuchi River in Sonora state. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Tom Brown)
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency