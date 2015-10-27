FOREX-Yen rises vs dollar and euro as U.S., China meeting looms
MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit fell nearly 40 percent compared with the year-earlier period, hit by a drop in sales.
Grupo Mexico posted a net profit of $297 million for the three-month period, down from $485 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter dropped 22 percent to $1.9 billion.
Metals prices have gone down in recent years and the company has come to rely more on its rail division. Grupo Mexico decided, however, to postpone an initial public offering of its rail unit ITM that was planned for June.
