MEXICO CITY Feb 10 Mexican mining, rail and
infrastructure company Grupo Mexico said on Wednesday its
fourth-quarter net profit fell 55 percent, compared to the
year-earlier period, hit by a drop in sales and a higher tax
bill.
Grupo Mexico posted a profit of $160.8 million
for the three-month period, down from $357.5 million in the same
quarter a year earlier.
However, revenue for the quarter was down 14.5 percent at
$1.99 billion. The company's tax bill also rose from $174
million in the fourth-quarter of 2014 to $236 million in the
final quarter of 2015.
The tailing off of the Chinese-led commodity boom has driven
metals prices down in recent years and the company has come to
rely more on its rail division. Grupo Mexico chose last year to
postpone an initial public offering of its rail unit ITM, and it
is unclear when, or if, it will now take place.
Shares in the company were down 1.35 percent at 33.70 pesos
($1.78) per share at market close, before the results were
announced.
($1 = 18.9111 pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; editing by Diane Craft)