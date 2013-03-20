WASHINGTON, March 20 The judge hearing a fight
between the U.S. Justice Department and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA
over the brewer's expansion plans has agreed to extend
a delay in the case until April 9.
Sources who follow the industry have said they see the
delay as a sign that the sides were getting closer to an
agreement, noting that the Justice Department might not be
willing to extend if they did not think progress would be made.
In approving the request, Judge Richard Roberts ordered the
Justice Department and AB InBev to either file a settlement by
April 9 or come up with a schedule for the court to hear the
dispute.
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Jan. 31 aimed at
stopping AB InBev, the world's largest brewer with some 200
brands, from buying the 50 percent of Mexico's Grupo Modelo
that it does not already own for $20.1 billion.
The two sides agreed to stop the court proceedings during
settlement talks. The initial deadline was March 19 but they
requested an extension last week.
"An extension of the stay will likely enable the parties to
complete their discussions regarding the possibility of a
resolution," the Justice Department and AB InBev said in a
filing on Friday.
The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia. It is United States of America v.
Anheuser-Busch InBev and Grupo Modelo. The case is No.
13-cv-00127.