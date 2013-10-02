BRASILIA Oct 2 The planned combination of Brazil's Grupo Oi SA and Portugal Telecom SPGS SA is unlikely to face major hurdles, a source with Brazilian telecommunications industry watchdog Anatel told Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal, which was announced early on Wednesday, is more likely to be carried out as a corporate restructuring deal than a change of control, said the source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue. In light of that, the source suggested that approval of the deal "should be simple."