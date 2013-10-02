BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
BRASILIA Oct 2 The planned combination of Brazil's Grupo Oi SA and Portugal Telecom SPGS SA is unlikely to face major hurdles, a source with Brazilian telecommunications industry watchdog Anatel told Reuters on Wednesday.
The deal, which was announced early on Wednesday, is more likely to be carried out as a corporate restructuring deal than a change of control, said the source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue. In light of that, the source suggested that approval of the deal "should be simple."
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.