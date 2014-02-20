BRASILIA Feb 20 Brazilian telecoms company Oi aims to raise about 14 billion reals ($5.9 billion) in a primary share offering, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

The capital raising will be part of Oi's integration process with Portugal Telecom.

BTG Pactual will be the lead coordinator of the offering. Oi has also hired Bank of America, Barclays , Credit Suisse and BES. ($1 = 2.3887 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by David Goodman)