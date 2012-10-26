Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
* Plan still needs approval of nation's power regulator
* Eight Grupo Rede distributors under government management
* Group's controlling shareholder becomes CEO
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25 Shareholders of Brazilian utility Grupo Rede Energia, which has eight distribution companies currently under government administration, approved a recovery plan for the units on Thursday, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The units were put under government administration in August to avert a rupture in the power supply due to financial and operational difficulties they were facing.
Grupo Rede must now present its plan to the government power sector regulator ANEEL.
Rede Energia earlier this month signed a letter of understanding for a possible purchase of the company by Brazilian utilities CPFL Energia and Equatorial Energia. Those two companies say they have exclusive negotiating rights for the purchase until the end of the year.
Energy companies Energisa SA and Copel said last week they were interested in buying Grupo Rede.
Shareholders at Thursday's assembly also approved changes to the company's management. The controlling shareholder of the group, Jorge Queiroz de Mouras Junior, will become chief executive officer and head of investor relations.
($1 = 2.0258 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.