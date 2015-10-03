MEXICO CITY Oct 2 Mexico's telecommunications
regulator said on Friday it had decided that broadcaster Grupo
Televisa does not have "substantial market power" in pay
television, meaning the company avoids being hit with new
tougher rules.
The investigative arm of the Federal Telecommunications
Institute (IFT) provisionally said in March that Televisa
did have market power.
But the IFT board vote, which was on Wednesday, rejected
that finding partly because its market share has been
decreasing, the IFT said in a statement.
