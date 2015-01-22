BRIEF-SFA Engineering signs contract worth 395.90 bln won
* Says it signed a 395.90 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
Jan 22 Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA :
* Signs agreement for transfer of All Music to Discovery Italia
* Transaction to be finalized by end of January
* Discovery Italia will produce program in partnership with Elemedia and will keep Deejay TV brand
* Transaction value of around 17 million euros ($19.68 million)
* Transaction value of around 17 million euros ($19.68 million)
* All Music is broadcaster of italian general-interest television channel Deejay TV
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement by company regarding a capital raising.