Jan 22 Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA :

* Signs agreement for transfer of All Music to Discovery Italia

* Transaction to be finalized by end of January

* Discovery Italia will produce program in partnership with Elemedia and will keep Deejay TV brand

* Transaction value of around 17 million euros ($19.68 million)

* All Music is broadcaster of italian general-interest television channel Deejay TV